PSU Finishes 5th in Division II WBB Attendance

Pittsburg State Women’s Basketball was one of eight MIAA teams to finish in the top 25 in NCAA Division II attendance this past season.

On the season, PSU totaled 21,633 fans which averaged out to 1,545 people per game, according to the NCAA. In 14 home games during the 2018-19 season, the Gorillas had an 11-3 record.

The MIAA led the country in NCAA Division II Women’s basketball attendance for the 11th straight season. Fort Hays State was second in the nation in attendance with 2,518 fans per contest. Emporia State was sixth in the nation followed by Central Missouri and Washburn.

Missouri Western had the 13th best attendance in the country. Nebraska-Kearney came in 16th, and Missouri Southern rounded out the eight conference squads as the Lions were 20th in the country.



