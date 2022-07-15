From Thursday until Sunday the Premier Baseball Joplin World Series Tournament has been taking place around town.

The tournament includes a 17 and 18 year old’s division, a 16U division and a 15U division.

This tournament has always been one of the big events for the Joplin area with multiple talented teams across the country coming to town to compete.

The semi final and championship games will be played on Sunday. The 17/18 year old’s will play at Joe Becker Stadium, 16U at MSSU and 15U at Joplin High.