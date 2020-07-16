Premier Baseball Championship in full swing

Joplin, Mo. — There will be plenty of baseball played this weekend, with 120 games across five days and six ballparks in both Kansas and Missouri.

It’s all part of the Premier Baseball Championship. Things kicked off on Wednesday, with a number of round one games held in Joplin, Pittsburg, and Webb City.

This year’s tournament field includes 18 teams in the 17/18 division, 12 teams in the 16-under division, and 7 teams in the 15-under division.

There are three local team’s in this year’s event. A 17/18 team and 15U team from Webb City, and a Southwest Missouri All Star 16U team.

The tournament will go until Sunday, with championship games in all three divisions set to play at 1:00 pm.