Police warn of counterfeit Chiefs tickets

MISOURI (KSNT)— Police have a warning for people hoping to score tickets to Sunday’s Chiefs playoff game.

Prairie Village Police said people should be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets. The department posted the warning Tuesday on Facebook.

Police said scammers are selling fake tickets using phone numbers with a (913) or (816) area code. Then once someone pays for the fake tickets, the scammers block their number to keep them from calling. They said the fake phone numbers were created online.

According to the Chiefs, fans should use NFL approved retailers such as NFL ticket exchange, StubHub and SeatGeek to buy or re-sell tickets.

