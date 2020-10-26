Playing as a family

Monett soccer team has eight related players and staff members

MONETT, Mo. — On the Monett soccer team, you’ll find seven boys that call each other family.

They are a family, made up of four cousins that includes two brothers, and on the other side, there’s three brothers, two of which are twins.

Lizandro Villa, Monett senior soccer players, says, “When I see my brothers, it gives me more of like, kicks to try harder and stuff. I know if anything happens, I got their back and they have my back.”

Being teammates is nothing new for this group; family gatherings were never complete for them as children without the addition of a ball.

Alejandro Garcia, Monett senior soccer player, “At every party, everyone knew to bring a ball. All the kids got together and we started playing as soon as we got there.”

Jony Perez, Monett senior soccer player, says, “The funnest thing was making up the goals. We would use bottles, shoes, sticks. We would take shoes off, sweaters. It just came down to whoever wanted to play with whatever we could find.”

However, when it comes to lacing up the cleats, it hasn’t always been fun and games, especially for Misael Villa, who often found himself trying to catch up with his older twin brothers.

Lizandro Villa says, “It was easier for [Alexandro and I] because [we] would always team up on [Misael].”

Alexandro Villa, Monett senior soccer player, says, “We always used to make fun of [Misael]. He was slow.”

Misael Villa, Monett junior soccer player says, “Yeah, they were faster than me so they took advantage of that.”

The familial ties on the squad don’t end with the players, as the Villa brothers are Coach Cristobal Villa’s nephews.

Cristobal Villa, Monett soccer head coach, says, “I try to treat everyone equally of course, but sometimes since I know them a little more than the other boys, I put more pressure on them. But I try to be reasonable and be a good coach for them on the field.”

They boys return the favor by keeping each other accountable and pushing each other to be better, both on and off the field.

Perez says, “There’s a lot of competition between us, there’s a lot of messing around, but at the same time, being related, you go a little harder on them. And that helps.”

Coach Villa says, “At times, they like to pick on each other about “I beat you in this race, I beat you to the ball.’ The competition starts kicking in.”

Each time kickoff rolls around, the boys value how special it is to play on their hometown high school team together.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Monett senior soccer player says, “Just being a family, the chemistry we have, the amount of time we’ve played together. Playing for the high school’s kind of playing for your world cup team. Your hometown. It’s nice that your family, everyone you grew up with, playing together on a high school team.”