Platte County shuts out Nevada in Class 4 State Quarterfinals

NEVADA, MO. — As the Missouri high school softball postseason rolls on, the Nevada Tigers were one of two local teams left with a chance to advance to the final four in Springfield. They faced a team Thursday evening who’s quite familiar with the big stage in Platte County.

The Lady Pirates took a commanding 5-0 lead in the first inning. The bats went dormant until the fourth inning where they tacked on five more runs, while still holding Nevada scoreless.

The Tigers failed to record a run and were ultimately defeated by Platte County 10-0 in five innings.

