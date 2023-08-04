Photo courtesy: Little League World Series

Fargo (ND) 15 vs Pittsburg (KS) 1–

Pittsburg struggle offensively and defensively in their first round game against the state champs from North Dakota.

Fargo jumped out to an early lead after scoring four runs in the first inning to lead 4-0.

Pittsburg responded after Keaton Peak hit an RBI-single to make it 4-1 after the first inning.

Fargo’s offensive did not slow down as they went on to score 11 more runs in the game.

Pittsburg unfortunately fell in their opener 15-1. They move into the elimination bracket where their next game will be Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN+ against Webb City (MO).

Shorewood (WI) 5, Webb City 2 (MO)–

Through the first two innings, this game remained scoreless as both defenses were dialed in early on.

In the third inning, Shorewood scored three runs thanks to a couple of base hits to give them the early advantage.

Shorewood added two more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead 5-0.

Webb City was hitless in the game through three innings, until in the bottom of the fourth when Brody Jackson delivered an RBI-triple to get Webb on the board to make it 5-1.

Webb City tried to comeback in the bottom of the sixth after Drake Harlen hit an RBI-double, but Wisconsin did just enough to hold off the comeback to win this one 5-2.

They’ll now move into the elimination bracket where they will face Pittsburg (KS) for a Four States matchup in win-or-go-home game on Sunday.