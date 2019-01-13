Sports

Pittsburg State Wins Third in-a-row 76-68

Lozoya earns double-double as Gorillas pull away late

PITTSBURG, KS - The Pittsburg State men now sit second in the MIAA standings with a 5-1 conference record after their 78-69 win on Saturday. 

The Gorillas trailed Central Missouri by nine points in the first half, but took the lead with 6:28 remaining in the contest and held on for their third straight win.

Donovan Franklin led all scorers with 25 points, while Demetrius Levarity finished with 13 points of his own.

Pittsburg State will hit the road for their next two conference games, as they take on Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State in a Thursday-Saturday set.

