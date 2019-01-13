Pittsburg State Upsets 19th Ranked Central Missouri 76-68

PITTSBURG, KS - The Pittsburg State Gorillas upset Central Missouri for the second time in their last three meeting with the 76-68 win today.

The upset over the 19th ranked Jennies improves Pitt's record to 13-2 on the year and 5-1 in conference play.

Freshman guard, Kaylee DaMitz led PSU with 16 points and seven assists. Maya Williams of Carthage and Athena Alvarado finished with 11 points each. Alvarado pulled down 10 rebounds as well.

The Gorillas led by 19 points in the first half thanks to a Meghan Maher bucket, and held on to win despite being outscored 43-36 in the second half.

The Pitt ladies head to Central Oklahoma next, who lost to Pitt 84-71 while ranked 23rd in the country on December 8th.