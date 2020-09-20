Pittsburg State University to play abbreviated football season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will play an abbreviated football season, the University announced in a press release this evening.

The season will consist of no more than five non-conference games.

Though the full schedule has not yet been released, it has been announced that the Gorillas will play Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas on November 14.

There are also plans to hold two home games at Carnie Smith Stadium.

The University will work with the Crawford County Health Department to determine proper virus mitigation measures.