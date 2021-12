PITTSBURG, Kan. — There were some big games Wednesday night at John Lance arena in Pittsburg, as both the Pitt State men’s and women’s basketball teams opened up MIAA play.

The women kicked things off with a lopsided 88-50 win over the Jets. The men followed up in a much closer game, getting a 71-66 win.

The Gorillas will return to action Saturday, Dec. 14 when they host the University of Central Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m.