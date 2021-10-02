Pittsburg State holds off Southern to win 2021 Miners Bowl

JOPLIN, MO. — It was the 53rd all-time meeting between Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State Saturday as they faced off in the 2021 Miners Bowl.

The Gorillas held a 49-2-1 advantage in the series coming into the game. Missouri Southern’s defense had some huge stops early, including an interception in the end zone by former Carthage Tiger Colton Winder.

The game stayed close up until halfway through the forth quarter. Pitt State was down 16-13 when Caleb Lewis returned a punt for 51-yards which was followed up by what would be the game winning touchdown by Christian Carter.

Defense was the name of the game for both teams, as both head coaches were pleased with their teams’ performances in that area.

“I was happy with the way our defense played other than some of those penalties,” said Pitt State head coach Brian Wright. “But, they certainly kept us in the football game the entire 60 minutes and we needed them.”

“The whole walk over here I was trying to debate would you rather be blown out or play close, you know,” said MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley. “They both look the same in the win loss column. But, no, it’s tough, but I’m extremely proud of our guys, our coaches. We did not back down from the challenge. We did not back down from them. You know, you gotta do that just to give yourself a chance in this league.”

The Lions will be back in action on Saturday, October 9 as they travel to Jefferson City to take on Lincoln. Pitt State will also be on the road Saturday in Maryville to take on No. 2 ranked Northwest Missouri at