JOPLIN, MO. — After grinding out two wins in back to back elimination games Friday, the Pittsburg State baseball team secured a date with Central Missouri in the MIAA championship Saturday afternoon.

UCM hit well all game. It didn’t matter who was on the mound for Pitt State. The Mules got the win 11-2 and claimed the MIAA tournament championship.

Blain Ohlmeier, Garrett McGowan, Dawson Pomeroy and Greyson Pinkett all were named to the all-tournament team for Pitt.