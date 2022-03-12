PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern had several athletes land spots on the podium at the 2022 NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Some notable finished include Pitt State’s LJ Kiner being crowned national champion in the men’s triple jump and Missouri Southern’s Kiara Smith finishing as runner-up in the women’s 60 meter hurdles. Kiner broke his own school record with his winning jump of 53 feet, 2.75 inches. Smith also broke her own school record in the event with a time of 8.41 seconds.



Pitt State’s Braylen Brewer finished as runner-up in the men’s 400 meters and Trace Mosby finished as runner-up in the pentathlon.

Other individual All-American performances include:

Blakelee Winn (Pittsburg State) – 3rd place in the women’s pentathlon

Christine Williams (Pittsburg State – 4th place in the women’s 200 meters

Trace Mosby (Pittsburg State) – 7th place in the women’s 60 meter hurdles

Trey Mooney (Pittsburg State) – 3rd place in the men’s heptathlon

Hunter Jones (Pittsburg State) – 4th place in the men’s heptathlon

Braylen Brewer (Pittsburg State) – 8th place in the men’s 200 meters

Mason Strader (Pittsburg State) – 4th place in the men’s mile

Sam Tudor, Bailey Stone, Nizar Alarahshun and Braylen Brewer (Pittsburg State) – runner-up in the men’s 4x400m relay

Ryan Riddle (Missouri Southern) – 7th place in the 5k



The Pittsburg State men finished third overall as a team while the women placed 5th. The Missouri Southern men finished 26th while the women finished 23rd.