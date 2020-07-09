Pittsburg Post 64 sweeps Shawnee Rebels in doubleheader

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some baseball action in the four states tonight with Pittsburg Post 64 taking on the Shawnee Rebels in a doubleheader.

First inning, Gabe Senteney on the mound for Shawnee. The ball hits the ground allowing Cameron Draeger to run it in for Pittsburg, putting them up 1-0

Bases are loaded for Jacob Major. He drives one straight into center field. Matthew Cashero hits home plate first, then right behind him is Shay Mahnken and Clay Saporita. 4-0 Pittsburg. Major ended the night with four RBIs.

Matthew Kubler up to bat and he hits a pop fly to left field, but Shawnee can’t catch it. Brandon Kelley takes it all the way home.

Pittsburg Post 64 sweeps Shawnee, winning the first game 11-2 and the second 6-4.