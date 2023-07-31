PITTSBURG, Ks. — After defeating Iola in a super-state best-of-three series last Friday. The Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots are off to regionals.

The Patriots left for the American Legion Mid-South Regional Baseball tournament in Pelham, Alabama Monday morning.

Pittsburg defeated Iola in two games last Friday. In game one the Patriots rallied back to win 3-2. For game two, they scored early and never looked back to win 6-0, a shutout to claim the state championship for a third consecutive year.

The Patriots are clicking on all cylinders and ready to compete at regionals.

Pittsburg Patriots first basemen Trevor Amershek said, “Yeah. So this is the third year heading to regionals. And, uh, the past couple of years, we kind of struggled a little bit. So really hoping to put something together this year and see what we can do. And, uh, yeah, see if we can make a run at this thing.”

What makes this team so special to accomplish yet another regionals appearance for three straight years?

Tucker Akins mentioned, “It’s awesome. It’s special that we’re going three years in a row and we’ve beaten the same team three years in a row. Topeka has a very good baseball team, but we’ve also played very well and we’ve struggled the past few years up there. But this year we’ve got a good feeling and we’re going to go up there and win some games.”

Kaleb Scales says, “We’re all brothers. I mean, our team chemistry is like and is amazing this year. Like there’s not one person on this team that I wouldn’t want to, like, hang out with. Like, besides Just in baseball. And I think that could be our like our biggest, you know factor that could, you know, if we want to, you know, compete in this regional tournament, that that could be the reason.”