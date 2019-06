MONETT, MO — The Pittsburg Post 64 Baseball team went 4-0 today and won the Monett Tournament.

In the four games played, the Southeast Kansas team outscored their opponents 56-8, and in their third game of the day, Columbus 2020 athlete Clay Saporito pitched a five-inning perfect game against the Monett Cubs.

Up next, Post 64 goes to Fort Scott on Monday for a single 7-inning game at 6 p.m.