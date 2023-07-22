PITTSBURG, Ks– The Kansas American Legion State AAA tournament took place this weekend in Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Patriots were looking to claim the state title.

They won their semi-final game against Ottawa and now faced off against Topeka in the championship!

Here’s what the team had to say after their win:

Head Coach Tyler Brynds said, “You know, it’s an amazing experience. And this is a reason you play all year. And to come out and start as hard as we did really just shows, you know, how much these guys came ready to play today and how much it means to them”.

Tucker Akins said, “You know, we jumped out to an early start against this team as a very good team, scoring two runs in the first two. And it was a big for us in that three run inning. It really sparked us up. Having runs and then putting zeroes out on defense is a big part of baseball”.

Trevor Amershek said, “Really glad we came out firing today. We jumped on them early and we didn’t give up any in the first inning, which was good, and really just jumped on top of them and just kept scoring runs early and often and really proud of our pitchers. They pitched really well. They they put up zeros. And so that’s all you can ask for is a really good game”.

Connor VanBecelaere said, “Oh, yeah, that’s huge. I mean, it all almost all starts on the mound because that’s such a huge momentum shift. And like, I mean, how we play that game. Quintin Fiers came in and did a really nice job on the mound and just absolutely sparked something within us and allowed us to come and start hitting the ball at the bats and putting up runs and it’s just great”.

Here are the highlights from their semi-final game against Ottawa.

The Patriots erase a 7-0 deficit to come back to win the game 8-7!