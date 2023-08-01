PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Little League 12u team will represent Kansas at the Little League Midwest Regional Tournament in Indianapolis later this week.

They’re preparing for what they hope will be a great week when they travel to play in the tournament. After winning the state championship a couple of weeks ago, now they have the honor of representing their state.

Head coach Eric Schiefelbein said, “Oh, I think the excitement is starting to hit them. The reality of it being around town and with you guys showing up, the newspapers and having everybody in town talking to them and telling them good luck, congratulations. And being able to do with my son and some of his friends. I mean, they’ve known since they were kids that it’s been a true blessing for all of us and excitement.”

Tate Renn said, “I think, We’re excited. It’s like one once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re looking forward to just representing our city, our town.”

Their first game will be against North Dakota on Friday, August 4th. If they win the Midwest Regional Championship, then they will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tanner Akins said, “I’m looking forward to like just having fun in the games. Stay with my teammates. My brother, he played a couple of years ago. They didn’t have much luck, but it’s great.”

These boys are ready to make the journey and there’s a lot of excitement coming with it.

Keaton Peak said, “Really exciting. Personally, I’m looking forward to like staying in the hotel with everyone and traveling because like, I’ve never had the chance to travel that far and spend time with my team like that.”

Kingztun Pollard said, “I’m super excited and I’m looking forward to playing there because everybody on this team is a really good ballplayer and we all have really good confidence.”