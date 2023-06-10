PITTSBURG, Ks– This weekend, Pittsburg is hosting the Jocks Nitch Softball Classic as part of the USSSA for slow-pitch softball teams.

It’s a 3-day tournament that started on Friday and will continue into tomorrow.

This is an annual amateur slow-pitch softball tournament that’s been held in Southeast Kansas since 1987.

There are multiple divisions with a women’s league, Co-ed, and a men’s league. About 50 teams are in attendance for the tournament.

The teams come from a wide variety of areas like; Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas.

We caught up with the State Director for Kansas and Missouri, Kelly Mclemore who explained how they want to keep the tradition alive of playing in this tournament.

Mclemore said, “It’s been a fan favorite since I took over this position. So we just kind of keep the tradition alive and everybody loves coming down here. Marketing is key. We have a custom actual ring for this event. So everyone is playing for that prize and some gold spinners and gold chains. The city of Pittsburg has been great, super accommodating to all these teams making sure that they have a place to stay. The CVB has been awesome as far as making sure that we have everything we need fields, staff, all that good stuff”.