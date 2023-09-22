PITTSBURG, Ks– For homecoming night, the Pittsburg Purple Dragons hosted the Fort Scott Tigers. Pittsburg holds off the Tigers late push to win 32-22.

The Purple Dragons jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of early touchdowns by Wyatt Rink.

Fort Scott tried to make a second half push, but Pittsburg’s defense does enough to secure the win.

Fort Scott drops to 2-2 on the year. Their next game will be next Friday when they travel to face Labette County (1-3).

The Purple Dragons improve to 3-1 on the season. They will remain at home for next Friday’s matchup vs Paola.