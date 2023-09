PITTSBURG, Ks — Pittsburg hosted Paola tonight, where the Purple Dragons looking to get their fourth straight win.

In the second quarter, the Purple Dragons trailed, but got on the scoreboard after Wyatt Rink found the end zone, they took the lead up 8-6.

Paola came out on top in this one though over Pittsburg, 19-16.

Pittsburg drops to 3-2 on the season. Their next game will be at home against Independence (1-4) next Friday night.