PITTSBURG, Ks– Sunday afternoon, the Pitt State Women’s Basketball team held an inter-squad scrimmage and send-off for fans to come on out before they leave for Spain.

Fans got to watch a small game between the team and get a glimpse as to what the 2023 Gorillas will look like this season.

The players played four 10-minute quarters to replicate an actual game.

After the event was over, fans could go down to to talk and interact with the girls and just get a chance to talk to them.

Pitt State is heading to Spain for 10 days where they will play three international games.