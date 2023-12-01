PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg boys basketball took down Joplin in front of their home crowd Friday night.

The Purple Dragons took an early lead due to a Joey Cronister three pointer in the early seconds. Cronister’s shot came off an overhead pass by teammate Mason English in traffic, who was credited with the assist.

Despite the Eagles pulling ahead in the later stages, Pittsburg came back and closed the game with a 66-50 win.

Up next, Joplin will take part in the 77th Annual Carthage Basketball Invitational beginning on December 7th, and Pittsburg will host Carl Junction on December 8th.