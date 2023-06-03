PITTSBURG, Ks– Friday evening, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) revealed their All-American teams and one Pitt State Gorilla continues to receive recognition for his performance this season.

Pitt State Catcher Nixon Brannan earned second team honors from the ABCA for his play this year during the NCAA Division-II baseball season.

The San Angelo native is the 10th player in Pitt State history to earn All-American honors.

He started all 50 games for the Gorillas this season batting .391 with 50 runs scored.

Brannan finished the year with 15 home-runs and 69 RBI’s. He currently ranks 10th in D2 in RBI per game with 1.38 per game.

He was also a first-team All-MIAA player and selected as the MIAA Co-Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Brannan set a school record this season with a 22-game hitting streak.