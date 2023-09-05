PITTSBURG, Ks– The MIAA announced their players of the week with the conclusion of week one and one Pitt State Gorilla earned himself defensive honors after a big night last Thursday.

Pitt State’s Jack Barkley was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance last Thursday against Washburn.

The redshirt junior linebacker racked up a career high 14 tackles with 7 of those being solo tackles. He also finished with 3.5 TFL and one sack.

He helped lead a defense that only yielded 7 points and only gave up 71 net rushing yards.

Head Coach Brian Wright spoke on Barkley and how he approaches the game.

Head Coach Brian Wright said, “You know, there’s a lot of great football players like that. You meet them in the classroom or on campus or something, and and they are extremely nice guys. And then you get on the football field and. And they know how to play the game in a physical, violent manner. And you want guys like that certainly in the sports. And Jack’s one of those guys. And Jack has been that way since he’s been here, and he’s done that on special teams for us and so excited to see him kind of thrive in his new role and get more playing time just again, because he was a guy that just continued to work hard and stay positive throughout”.