PUEBLO, Co– Pitt State’s Cordell Tinch is having one of the greatest track seasons anyone has heard of, and it only continues to get more impressive.

On Thursday, Tinch won the National Championship in the Men’s Long Jump at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

His winning jump was 8.16 meters (26-9 ¼) which came on his fifth attempt. That jump set a new meet record. It is currently the No. 3 performer on the All-College Descending Order List.

Today, Tinch competed in the preliminary round of the Men’s 110M hurdles. He finished first in his heat with a time of 13.21.

Here’s why that time is significant. It sets a new NCAA Division II record, which was held by Tinch when he set it a month ago. It also sets a new meet record.

His time now gives him two of the top-5 fastest wind-legal marks this season among all collegians in the 110-meter hurdles: No. 1 & No. 5.

Tinch is set to compete in the 110m Hurdles finals tomorrow and the Men’s High Jump!