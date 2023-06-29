PITTSBURG, Ks. — After a historic indoor and outdoor track and field season at Pitt State, Cordell Tinch has made a decision on his future.

Thursday morning, via Instagram, Doyle Management Group announced that Tinch has decided to turn pro and sign with Doyle Management forgoing the remainder of his NCAA eligibility.

This all comes after he ran a 12.96 in the 110 meter hurdles at the Trackwired Arkansas Grand Prix last Friday. It’s the fastest time in the world this year.

Tinch is leaving Pitt State as the first male athlete in NCAA Div. II history to win three individual titles at the same NCAA Outdoor Championship meet. He’s set to make his professional debut next week at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships where he will compete in the 110 hurdles and long jump.