PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Pitt State Men and Women’s Track & Field teams put on an incredible performance Sunday as they both won the MIAA Championship.

On top of that, Pitt State’s Cordell Tinch, would be announced as the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Division II Athlete of the Week.

Tinch put on a show taking first in the 60m hurdles as part of a first, second, third, sweep by Pitt State. He has clocked five of the six fastest times ever in the event for Division II.

He would also win the Men’s High Jump with a mark of 7 feet and 3.25 inches.

This is the third time he’s earned National Athlete of the Week honors and the Gorillas took home their third straight MIAA title.

Here’s what Tinch had to say about his performance this weekend.

Cordell Tinch said, “I don’t know how, it’s hard to put it into words. You know, it all happened fast, it’s all been basically a month and a half of us putting in work. And it’s just quick results, we’re proud to see it, but you know, job’s not done, we gotta go to Virginia. Hopefully things go well out there, then we can really celebrate. I mean it’s the first step of all of our hard work throughout the indoor season, finally showing off, so we got conference, now it’s onto nationals”.

Cordell and the Gorillas will now prep for the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships which will be on March 10th-11th in Virginia Beach, Virginia.