Pitt State’s Christian Carter talks the challenges and benefits of being a two-sport athlete

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Being a collegiate student-athlete is a unique and challenging experience.

Being a two sport student athlete, even more so. But, Pittsburg State football player and member of the track and field team Christian Carter takes it all in stride.

He spends a lot of time at Carnie Smith Stadium. In the fall, he suits up for the Gorillas as a receiver.

Then come spring time, you’ll find him with the track and field team competing in jumps and sprints.

“Track helps me with football running-wise,” said Carter. “It makes the football sprints easier for me. It helps me with my form and my explosiveness.”

Carter said he grew up playing football and later took up track in high school. Being able to do both in college is something he’s proud of.

“It’s pretty fun and a cool experience,” said Carter. “Not everyone can be a dual-sport athlete and excel in both.”

While it can be hard to manage at times, Carter said he’s gained a lot from being a two sport athlete at the college level.

“One thing I’ll remember most is just the work load,” said Carter. “Just being able to grow up and manage my time well to succeed in school and still have fun with both sports and not really quit on myself. I think I’ll remember that the most.”