PITTSBURG, Ks. — After a week off, the Pitt State women’s basketball team is back on the court to gear up for the second half of the season.

The number 22nd ranked Lady Gorillas are riding a four-game winning streak with wins over Newman, Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri, and Lincoln.

Pitt State picked up one of the biggest wins of the season almost three weeks ago when they defeated third-ranked UCM in overtime on the road. The Gorillas also beat Missouri Western who were ranked 23rd in the country. That’s two wins over the top 25 teams in the season.

Since the loss to Northwest Missouri at the beginning of the month, the Lady Gorillas have been on fire.

Junior guard Sydney Holmes and head coach Amanda Davied spoke about how they plan to continue their hot streak into the new year.

Holmes said, “The new This after Christmas break. It’s really like a whole new season. So, we got to forget about what happened. Those wins, those losses, put them in the back of our mind and just keep working hard in practice and doing it together.”

Davied says, “It was kind of like we finally accomplished, you know, we finished the first half of the mission and I think that that’s where this group really sees it as one game at a time. But they have some lofty goals and you got to stay focused on this one piece at a time. And that’s hard to do. It’s really hard to do. And that’s when you slip up and or if you get caught up on a big win, which so right now we’re trying to get past that. Hey, we got bigger things to do now. And so I think that that’s just a big piece for this group is one thing at a time, not letting it get too heavy, but I’m so proud of them and they should feel to this point pretty accomplished.”

The Lady Gorillas will be at home to host Tabor College in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, December 30th at 1 p.m. for the final game of 2023.