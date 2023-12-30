PITTSBURG, Ks. — Before the year 2023 comes to an end, the Pitt State women’s basketball hosted the Tabor College Lady Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Gorillas ran away from Tabor College with a big 75-47 victory. Pitt State is now on a five-game winning streak and has improved to 11-1 on the season.

Pitt State shot nearly 51 percent from the field and almost 30 percent from three. They dominated the paint scoring 52 points. Also, the Lady Gorillas had 22 points off Tabor College turnovers and was given 21 points from the bench.

An interesting fact about Pitt State women’s they assisted on 23 of 33 made field goals.

Four Lady Gorillas finished in double figures. Karenna Gerber led all scorers with 25 points and nine rebounds. Grace Pyle had 11 points while Sydney Holmes and Emma Martin both chipped in 10 points.

Pitt State will resume conference play next Saturday, January 6th at 1:30 pm when they welcome their arch-rival the Missouri Southern Lady Lions.

Sophomore Savannah Campbell, Redshirt Junior Emma Martin and head coach Amanda Davied spoke on the team’s performance today.

Campbell said, “It’s super fun for everybody to be out there and just all of us competing and playing together. Team basketball is really fun.”

Martin said, “Yes, it’s it’s fun this year because everybody can play and everybody can shoot. That makes it a lot of fun. That’s, you know, we’re going to be a problem for a lot of people.”

Davied said, “Yeah, I think we started off really well. You know, we were super aggressive. I think we got a little loose towards the end. So just having fun. And I do think our kids, you know, they deserve to have those games where they get to play a little free and have some fun with it, play a little outside of themselves. We tried a lot of different lineups, which is fun for them, too. They get to play with some kid, some teammates that maybe that’s not typical.”