The Pitt State women’s basketball team were on the road at Newman University to take on the Jets Wednesday evening.

The Gorillas would take control of the game and never let up as they win big 81-58 and four Gorillas score in double figures. Tristan Gegg finished on the game with 17 points and knocking down four threes. Grace Pyle had 14 points while Sydney Holmes had 11 points. Harper Schreiner had 10 points on the night.

The Gorillas move to 7-2 on the year and 3-1 in conference. They will be on the road as they travel to play the Central Oklahoma Bronchos Sunday, December 11th at 1:30 pm.