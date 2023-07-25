PITTSBURG, Ks. — Before the Pitt State women’s basketball team departs for its trip to Spain in less than a week, the team was back on the court for its youth camp.

Tuesday morning, the Gorillas hosted its second day of a three-day youth camp for third through eighth graders. The camp has around 71 young girls basketball players in attendance wanting to learn the game of basketball from Pitt State women’s players.

Locklyn Ward said, “It’s been cool because, like, I get to learn new stuff, especially from people who are playing and like they just learned it. So it’s like really cool for me to learn from like, I guess professionals.”

The personal connections the kids and players get to build can go a long way for these young girls to potentially want to be college athletes. Maybe a future Gorilla women’s basketball player.

Grace Pyle said, “I just think it’s an awesome opportunity to give back to our community and to empower these young girls to go out there and work hard for their dreams of maybe one-day playing college basketball.”

What’s special about this camp?

Harper Schreiner said, “It is. It’s so much fun to have fun and make basketball fun for them. And then sometimes, you know, you get close with them and you see them at games or you get to do workouts with them. So that’s just really special.”

Coach Amanda Davied said, “Yeah, I think it’s great for our girl’s to get an opportunity to give back. You know, it is a camp, so the girls parents have gotten them here, but we just have such a great community and so it’s awesome for our girls to build relationships, give some of these young kids somebody to look up to and just see somebody like them that was in their shoes at one point.”