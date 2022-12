Pitt State women’s basketball squad at home hosting the Northwest Missouri Bearcats. This game was a close one from tip off. Things would gets interesting late in the fourth quarter when the Bearcats cuts the lead to a two point ball game.

But Pitt State would get the job done with some free throws to win 71-66 over Northwest. The Gorillas go to 2-1 in conference play.

They will be on the road at Newman University to take on the Jets on Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30 pm.