Coach Davied said, “Our motto, Coach Pats really worked hard in developing culture, grit, G-R-I-T and so the kids know what that stands for and, and we’ve all kept that I think at the forefront of our mind, just trying to really, you know, continue to take those individual stances and individual responsibility and all that and then hopefully, it comes together as a group.”

As you heard coach say that Penn State women will be taking the motto grit this season so fans should definitely be excited about this year’s team and their potential because they play with and for each other.

Grace Pyle said, “I think this use team is a fun group and we all get along very well. And I think we all know the aspect of team very well and we like to play for each other, rather than as individuals. I think that’s the best kind of basketball you can watch.”

Erin Davis said, “I think that we have grown a lot just because we have 12 players. I think it’ll help us just be able to become closer and not have to worry about what’s going on off the court but on the court, it makes us a very close knit group and being able to connect with each other in the locker room on our program on the court off the court, anywhere it’s helped a lot.”