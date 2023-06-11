PITTSBURG, Ks– Coming off a year where they finished 23-8 and earned a trip to the NCAA tournament, the Pitt State women’s program is on the prowl for future Gorillas as they held an “Elite Camp”, Sunday afternoon, with potential recruits in attendance.

The camp was hosted there at John Lance Arena with about 45 girls in attendance. Throughout the day, the camp consisted of the girls going through different skills and drills to learn and be evaluated as a player.

Head Coach Amanda Davied said they wanted to take the girls through a college like setting and practice and how Pitt State runs things like they do on a regular basis.

Pitt State also had their team out helping and leading the girls through drills.

We caught up with Coach Davied who explained how key it is from a recruiting standpoint to get a look at these players but to also show-off the facilities that Pitt State University has to offer.

Coach Davied said, “Well, there’s always kids that of course, we’re in touch with that we’ve seen before. There’s kids that have been in touch with us. And then there’s probably some that we haven’t seen yet, or even just local kids that maybe are getting ready for their, high school season and so they can come in and learn some new drills. So it’s obviously important. I think, for our community to have this offering but also, it is an opportunity for some exposure for kids that maybe we haven’t seen or maybe want to see again and same thing that they can come and let us see them one more time and get to explore our campus and our facilities”.