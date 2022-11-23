The Pitt State women’s basketball squad were at home for first time this season. They hosted Saint Mary. The Gorillas got the ball rolling and never looked back. Pitt State wins big in home opener 95-63.

The Gorillas had a total of four players to score in double digits tonight. Karenna Gerber finished with a double-double 23 points and ten rebounds. Jenna Shipley had 20 points on the night. While, Grace Pyle had 18 points and Tristan Gegg with 13 points.

Pitt State shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. They will start conference play Monday, November 28th at home against Lincoln at 5:30 pm.