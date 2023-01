TAHLEQUAH, Ok. — The Pitt State women’s basketball team was back on the road to face the Northeastern State Riverhawks.

The Gorillas came out on top with a 82-70 victory and have won five games straight. Karenna had a game high of 19 points, while Grace Pyle finished with 13 points. Both Tristan Gegg and Jenna Shipley chipped in ten points.

The Gorillas are now 15-4 overall and 10-3 in the MIAA. They will be at home Thursday, January 26th to host Central Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m.