Pitt State Women stay unbeaten in conference play after beating Lincoln 98-68

Lopez scores a career high 30 points

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Pitt State Women improved to 3-0 in conference play after beating Lincoln 98-68.

Shelby Lopez scored a career-high 30 points in the victory. Kaylee DaMitz, Maya Williams and Tristan Gegg also finished in double-figures.

Up next for the Gorillas will be another road contest against Lindenwood, tip off at 1:30PM on Saturday (1/5). Lindenwood is coming off a 79-71 victory over Missouri Southern. 

