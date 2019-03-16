Pitt State Women fall in NCAA Tournament first round to Ft. Hays

by: Ethan Schmidt

The Pitt State Women trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before pulling with in two, but could not complete the upset, falling 74-65 to top seed Ft. Hays State in the NCAA D2 Tournament.

The Gorillas would get a team-high 17 points from Carthage native, Maya Williams. Labette County alum, Freshman, Tristan Gegg would add 16 points in the loss. Senior, Shelby Lopez would score 9 points in her final career game for Pitt State.

In Amanda Davied’s 1st season as head coach, the Gorillas finished with a 21-9 record. 

