Pitt State Women fall in NCAA Tournament first round to Ft. Hays

The Pitt State Women trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before pulling with in two, but could not complete the upset, falling 74-65 to top seed Ft. Hays State in the NCAA D2 Tournament.

The Gorillas would get a team-high 17 points from Carthage native, Maya Williams. Labette County alum, Freshman, Tristan Gegg would add 16 points in the loss. Senior, Shelby Lopez would score 9 points in her final career game for Pitt State.

In Amanda Davied’s 1st season as head coach, the Gorillas finished with a 21-9 record.