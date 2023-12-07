PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg State Lady Gorillas basketball team hosted a conference matchup against the Newman Lady Jets in their long-awaited home opener.

The Lady Gorillas were on cruise control as they dominated with a 92-43 win over Newman. Pitt State improves to 7-1 on the season and 2-1 on conference play.

The Lady Gorillas dominated in the paint scoring 56 points and shooting 50 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Pitt State reserves came up big time scoring 36 points off the bench. They forced 15 Newman turnovers scoring 22 points off those turnovers.

Pitt State had four Lady Gorillas score in double figures two of which posted a double-double. Karenna Gerber had a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds while Grace Pyle scored 17 points and grabbed 11 boards. Both Macie Mays and Alba Lozano Davila each had 10 points.

Pitt State returns home for another conference matchup this time against Central Oklahoma on Saturday, December 9th at 1:30 p.m.