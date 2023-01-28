PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State women’s basketball team was back at home to host the Newman Jets.

Hot shooting from the Gorillas helped push them to defeat the Jets 101-78. The Gorillas shot close to 63 percent from the floor and every player from Pitt State roster scored. Erin Davis led the Gorillas with 21 points and 20 of her points came in the first half. Grace Pyle had 17 points, while Harper Schreiner finished with 14 points. Both Tristan Gegg and Karenna Gerber chipped in 12 points.

The Gorillas moved to 17-4 on the season and 12-3 in conference play. They will be on the road at Central Missouri to take on the Jennies Thursday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m.