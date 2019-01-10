Pitt State Women bounce back with 88-63 victory

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pitt State Women defeated Southwest Baptist 88-63 at home to improve to 12-2 and 4-1 in MIAA play.

Pitt State Junior, Sydney Tracy led the Gorillas in scoring with 17 points. Shelby Lopez (14) and Carthage native, Maya Williams (14), also finished in double-figures.

Pitt State is undefeated at home this season posting an 8-0 record. They will welcome the Central Missouri Jennies to John Lance Arena on Saturday (1/12), tip off at 1:30 PM.