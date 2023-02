The Pitt State Gorillas won big over the Regis Rangers, 16-3. They complete the series winning three out of the four.

Leading the way for the Gorillas was Nixon Brannan who finished with a homerun and three RBI’s. Brevon Lee also racked up a homerun and three RBI’s as well.

On the mound, Ben Des Rosiers was credited with the win after he went: 5 IP, 1 ER, and finished with four strikeouts.

Pitt State moves to 5-2 on the season and will be back in action next Friday when they host Sioux Falls.