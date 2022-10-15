Pitt State traveled to Lincoln to face the Blue Tigers. The Gorillas ran away with the game as they won 49-10. Pitt State remains undefeated with a 7-0 record so far in the season. Also, this game gave a chance for younger players to get some in game reps.

Trase Jefferies said, “We just treat every week as 1-0 no matter the opponent. You could look at the record, they’re still a tough team, you still got to prepare every week of how you want to prepare for the game. I feel like we did a good job out there just executing, you know made some mistakes, didn’t playa perfect game, but I felt like we did a good job got a lot of people in.”

Keiondre Hall said, “It was great to see them in action man, cause you know, they work their butts off just like we do, play every down almost. It’s just good to see that their hard work is being rewarded for them too.”

The Gorillas next game will be at home as they host the Missouri Western Griffons on October 22nd at 2:00 pm.