Pitt State Volleyball won all four games in their 2022 Gorilla Classic Volleyball Tournament improving their record to 5-3.

They played Arkansas-Monticello earlier today where they won three sets to one.

The first two sets the Gorillas were unstoppable, they dropped the third set, and bounced back in the fourth.

Pitt starts conference play Friday, September 9th on the road at Central Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.