PITTSBURG, Ks– The Pitt State Softball team enters its final weekend of the regular season.

They’ll first hit the road to face #5 Central Oklahoma, Friday at 2:00 and 4:00, then Newman Saturday at 1:00 and 3:00.

Pitt State is sitting right on the edge of making or missing the MIAA Tournament.

They’re currently in the 8th spot with a 26-18 overall record and an 11-11 MIAA record.

The Gorillas are coming off a weekend where they went 3-1 with a sweep over Missouri Western and split the series with Northwest Missouri.

With their success this past weekend, they have earned themselves a spot in the regional rankings at #10 for the first time since 2017.

This weekend the Gorillas will have a chance to make some noise when they face #5 Central Oklahoma. With wins against the Bronchos, it would not only better secure their position in the MIAA tournament and regional rankings, but also give this team the confidence they need moving forward.

Taylor Lambert said, “Definitely beating UCO will give us a lot of confidence under our belt going into the tournament and, you know, I think it would help in the regional, proving that we can beat those top teams and continuing to prove that we can beat the top teams”.

Gabby Schultz said, “Man beating UCO would be great because you know they’re a good team but it would also just help us advance in the tournament, secure a spot, and just boost our confidence for the next games to come”.

Coach Jenny Fuller said, “Yeah, I think the beating UCO would be huge. They’re a well rounded team very tough, coached well, so that will give us a lot of confidence. But, I think our players are up to that challenge and we played it tough teams all year so we feel confident going into this weekend”.