Pitt State Track and Field Team working to process abrupt end of season

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Days removed from racing for national titles in Birmingham, Pitt State’s Track and Field Team saw its season come to a close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What makes a picture special is that it captures moments. It captures the emotions behind every story.

Haven lander, Pitt State Junior, said, “This isn’t going to stop us, we’re just going to come back stronger next year and show that we deserve to be here and we deserve to keep winning like we have been.”

It’s often hard to find the words sometimes because when you’re in the moment you never once think this could be it.

Rhema Taylor, Pitt State Junior, said, “I feel like I’m being forced to learn who I am outside of being a student, outside of being an athlete. Outside of just everything that is going to be my life and who I am to my core outside of those things.”

It wasn’t the end to a race that anyone wants. But for Pitt State’s Track and Field Team its last event of the season and for its seniors occurred at home at the indoor conference championships. The women’s side claimed first place with the men taking second.

Piper Misse, Pitt State Senior, said, “I could not have asked for a better couple of races just being surrounded by family and friends and the place where I practiced every day.”

“I am forever grateful for four absolutely incredible years at Pitt State.”

Remember that thing about pictures. They can take a moment and make it last a lifetime. That, and an MIAA title are two things that can never be taken away.

Jared Page, Pitt State Senior, said, “I’m going to do everything I can, if and when, we’re allowed to by the NCAA and the MIAA to come back as a team. I fully intend to be there, one-hundred percent for the guys, and the ladies.”

“Grandfather actually had a phrase he liked to say is that, ‘this group of people will never, ever again be together, but man this is a great group to be together with.”