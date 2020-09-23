Pitt State to play two conference opponents in abbreviated season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tuesday’s football practice has concluded at Carnie Smith Stadium, and for the first time in a long time, the Gorillas are actually practicing for something.

Four games the Gorillas are expected to play this fall were announced.

Two MIAA teams were on the list, including University of Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western.

Coaches and players alike are looking forward to the opportunity to get back on the turf and play real games.

Brian Wright, Pitt State head coach says, “Our guys love playing the game. I found out here this last week they enjoy practicing and working. Every time we’d have a team meeting it seemed like the past few months, we’d tell them what they couldn’t do, and now we can tell them something they can do and something that they love.”

Jim Johnson, Pitt State Athletic Director, says, “We were steadfast and determined to try to find a way to play some games this fall. We felt the spring is such an unknown, that if we could play this fall we should take advantage of that.”

Kaden Roy, senior linebacker, says, “It kind of gives us that end goal in sight. Before, we were just practicing to get back into it. But now, we have that game, that end goal, so we know what we’re working towards. It was nice to get someone in our conference to play against and see where we are conference wise.”

A fifth game is expected to be added to the schedule soon.

There’s no information yet on whether that’ll be a conference game, but we will have that information when it becomes available.